Twin Rutgers Grads, 23, Killed In Crash Were Each Other's Closest Friends, Obituaries Say

John and Patrick Mahoney, both of Washington Township, died in a collision on Tuesday, June 4 at Union and Mays Landing Roads, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Police said John was driving a Toyota Yaris when a Ford F-150 operated by an 81-year-old man failed to yield, and crossed the path of the vehicle the twins were riding in.

No charges were filed as of June 4, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Obituaries on the Egizi Funeral Home website for John and Patrick remember the two as being each other's closest friends and greatest advocates.

The brothers each graduated from Washington Township High School in 2019 and then both earned associates degrees from Rowan University, their obituaries say. Patrick and John both transferred to Rutgers, John studying communications, and Patrick, criminal justice.

John was affectionately known as "Hippie John" who was passionate about social justice, and mourned as a gentle giant. Patrick was a voracious reader and cook, often referred to as the "baby whisperer" as he loved children.

Services for John and Patrick will be held on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12. Click here for John's complete obituary and here for Patrick's with service information.

Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator of the case. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 x4698.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.