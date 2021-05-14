Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Medical Chopper Summoned For Victim Of ATV Crash In Wanaque Woods
News

Police Eye Why Sedan Barreled Through Dunkin Donuts Lot, Crashed On Route 1 Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 1 in Fort Lee.
Northbound Route 1 in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A Ridgefield driver may have suffered a medical episode before his sedan barreled through a Fort Lee Dunkin Donuts parking lot, slammed into a divider on northbound Route 1 and was struck by another car, closing the highway for hours, authorities said.

The 2006 Infinity M35 driven by the 57-year-old motorist plowed over a decorative tree and down a retaining wall onto the highway south of the George Washington Bridge shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

It struck the median and then was hit by a 2007 Honda Accord driven by a 24-year-old New York man with two passengers, Mirkovic said.

Fort Lee police and EMS treated the Infinity driver and a Honda passenger, both of whom were hospitalized with minor injuries, the captain said.

The northbound highway was closed for several hours while the wreckage was cleared and members of the Fort Lee Police Accident Investigation Unit investigated the cause along with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

