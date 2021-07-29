Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sedan Impaled, Driver Injured In River Edge Crash
News

Pipe Bomb Found Near Bus Stop, Bergen Apartment Complex Evacuated

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker talks with NJ Transit officer at Continental Gardens, Kinderkamack Road and Howland Avenue.
River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker talks with NJ Transit officer at Continental Gardens, Kinderkamack Road and Howland Avenue. Photo Credit: INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A River Edge garden apartment complex was partially evacuated Thursday afternoon after a pipe bomb was discovered behind a nearby bus stop, authorities said.

Someone found the black metal pipe with copper pellets inside behind a retaining wall at the Kinderkamack Road bus stop outside the Continental Gardens complex off the corner of Howland Avenue, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton confirmed.

"The incendiary device was placed in a containment vessel by members of the Bomb Squad," Cureton said.

Responders also taped off one of the buildings in the complex. An elderly man taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance, but it was unclear what relationship, if any, he had to the incident.

Howland Avenue and Colonial Court were temporarily closed.

New Jersey Transit police also responded, along with River Edge police and the borough Office of Emergency Management.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.