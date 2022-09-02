Pickup Driver, 77, Killed In West Milford Crash

A 77-year-old driver was killed when his pickup truck slammed into a utility pole and overturned in West Milford, authorities said.

Gary Bartholomew of Hewitt was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier that crashed on Lakeshore Drive in the area of Warwick Turnpike and Maple Shade Road at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said Wednesday, adding that no other vehicles were involved.

The road was reopened at 2:30 p.m.

