Pfizer Asks FDA To Approve Emergency Use Of COVID Vaccine In Kids 12-15

Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15.

The request comes following the Phase 3 trial in children ages 12 to 15, which demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody response after vaccination.

The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities worldwide in coming days.

"The hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," CEO Albert Bourla previously said in a statement.

According to NBC's News Database, one-third of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Vaccines must be authorized for children in order to vaccinate the entire population.

As of Friday, more than 3.2 million New Jerseyans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 2 million others fully vaccinated.

