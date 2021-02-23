Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man, 21, Charged With Raping Clifton Child For Years While A Juvenile

The initial proceeding will be held behind closed doors. Photo Credit: Ammodramus, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

A Clifton resident was raped between the ages of 6 and 11 by a now-21-year-old Paterson man who was a juvenile at the time, authorities said.

The victim, now 14, reported the alleged incidents to local police, who contacted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on March 7, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Tom Rinaldi said late Monday.

An investigation followed that included interviews with, among others, the youngster, who reported “multiple sexual assaults by the suspect in residences in both Clifton and Paterson,” they said.

It wasn’t explained why it took nearly a year to arrest and charge the defendant, whose name wasn’t released because he was being prosecuted as a juvenile under New Jersey law based on when the alleged assaults occurred.

Detectives signed delinquency complaints charging the man with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

He was released pending a first appearance that will be held behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson – again, because authorities said he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged assaults.

