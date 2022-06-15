Contact Us
Paterson Boy, 14, Caught Packing Stolen Gun, 266 Heroin Folds, Crack

Jerry DeMarco
The boy, 14, tried to tip away from Paterson narcotics detectives but didn't get far. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 14-year-old boy was carrying a stolen gun, 266 heroin folds and four bags of crack when Paterson detectives nabbed him at one of the city's deadliest drug corners, authorities said.

Narcotics Division detectives were watching a group loitering at an open-air drug market at Governor and Carroll streets -- an area known for frequent violence -- when they spotted the silver handgun in the boy's waistband, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The teen began to tip away as investigators approached him, but he didn't get far, Speziale said.

They found him carrying the heroin, crack and 9mm SCCY handgun reported stolen out of Virginia, the director said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the boy charging him with drug and weapons possession, as well as receiving stolen property and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine.

He was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark to await a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

