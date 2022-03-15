Parolee Wearing Monitoring Bracelet Nabbed In NJ Consignment Shop Burglary Spree, Police Say

GOTCHA! A parolee from Montclair burglarized a Closter consignment shop -- among others -- and later stole a resident’s vehicle while wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, authorities said.

Quamir S. Hodges, 24, was also linked to burglaries in at least three other New Jersey towns during a joint investigation that included a special State Police unit, Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

Surveillance video at the consignment shop on Closter Dock Road shows Hodges ransacking the store, snatching several high-end bags, after pulling up with an accomplice in a silver Dodge Charger on Aug. 8, 2021, Aiello said.

Borough detectives quickly learned that the vehicle had been rented by Hodges, who was positively identified by his parole officer following a review of surveillance video, the lieutenant said.

The state Parole Board then put the ankle bracelet on Hodges.

He was wearing it, in fact, when he stole a high-end vehicle that had been left for a moment by a parent dropping off a child at Memorial Field Park on Sept. 16, Aiello said.

Closter detectives compared notes with their colleagues in Millburn, Madison and Manalapan, all of whom had been investigating similar consignment store break-ins.

A warrant was obtained and Hodges was arrested at his home by detectives from Closter, Millburn and the State Police Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit. He was sent to the Essex County Jail to await a hearing.

Hodges is charged in Closter with various counts of burglary, theft, conspiracy and criminal mischief.

Closter Police Chief Jack McTigue thanked detectives from several agencies for their assistance: the NJ State Police Motor Vehicle Crimes North Unit (M.V.C.N.U.), the State Parole Board, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and the Madison, Manalapan and Millburn police departments.

