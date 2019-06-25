Pair Nabbed In Burglary Of Passaic County Concession Stands

Two people were arrested in a string of more than 40 Little League concession stand burglaries occurring across North Jersey since April, authorities said.

Michael J. Kalouis, 31 of Stanhope, and Angela M. Lopez, 34 of Middlesex, broke into dozens of concession stands at pools and recreations centers overnight to take cash, food, drinks, stand appliances and tools, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Tuesday.

The two were arrested in Wayne and charged with 11 counts of burglary each, Musella said.

The largest theft during a break-in netted $700 in cash, the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

Concession stands burglarized in Morris County, according to the MCSO:

Parsippany-Troy Hills E. Little League on May 2;

Jefferson Parks Department concession stand between May 11 and May 13;

Burnham Park Little League concession stand between May 15 and May 16.

Lake Parsippany Park concession stand between May 24 and May 27;

Madison High School concession stand between May 31 and June 1;

Dodge Field in Madison concession stand between May 31 and June 2;

Anderson Field in Kinnelon concession stand between June 6 and June 7;

Donatoni Park concession stand, Rockaway Borough, break-in reported June 20.

Bergen County: Elmwood Park, Paramus, Teaneck and Hasbrouck Heights.

Essex County: Belleville, Livingston and Verona.

Middlesex County: Woodbridge.

Passaic County, Totowa (twice), two separate fields in Clifton, and stands in Wayne, Paterson, Little Falls and Bloomingdale.

"Beyond cash or items stolen, the thieves caused significant damage while breaking in," the Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

"Some local businesses have stepped forward to assist with paying for repairs."

The pair was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing set for Friday, June 28 in Hackensack.

