Out-Of-Control School Bus Slams Into Teaneck Storefront, Driver May Have Had Medical Episode

School bus slams into Carly'Z Craze storefront on Cedar Lane in Teaneck.
School bus slams into Carly'Z Craze storefront on Cedar Lane in Teaneck. Photo Credit: SPECIAL to DAILY VOICE
No other injuries were reported in Tuesday's school bus crash in downtown Teaneck.
No other injuries were reported in Tuesday's school bus crash in downtown Teaneck. Photo Credit: SPECIAL to DAILY VOICE

A driver behind the wheel of an out-of-control school bus that slammed into a downtown Teaneck storefront with no children aboard Tuesday afternoon may have had a medical emergency, responders said.

The bus apparently came down Garrison Avenue and kept going through what's ordinarily a busy intersection on Cedar Lane, then barreled across a sidewalk seating area and shattered the front of Carly'z Craze, a clothing and fashion accessories store shortly after 3 p.m.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver from D&M Tours in Paterson to nearby Holy Name Medical Center.

His condition couldn't be immediately determined.

Fortunately, the only other "casualty" was a clothing dummy that got knocked head-first onto the sidewalk.

City officials were checking on the extent of damage to the building.

