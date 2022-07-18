New Jersey Lieutenant's Daughter Becomes Organ Donor Days After Crash That Killed Wife

The 3-year-old daughter of a New Jersey corrections officer was removed from life support days after a crash that killed her mother and hurt her two siblings. Lily James died over the weekend, and became an organ donor.

Lily's mom, Denise James, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Freehold crash last week, while her brothers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page for the family's patriarch, Lt. Craig James, had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday, July 18.

Preliminary investigation shows a Ford F350 truck crossed into oncoming traffic on Siloam Road and struck a Honda CRV with "glancing blow," around 5 p.m., according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The truck then collided with James' Chrysler Pacifica head-on.

"I worked with Denise for years," one person commented on the GoFundMe. "She always had a smile on her face even when things were tough at work .

"She would make things better just with the gentle way about her and kind words. As someone mentioned she was a angel on earth. While she was called home too soon. Lily gained her wings with her Mommie too soon as well. She is giving the gift of life too many."

The circumstances behind the crash were under active investigation.

