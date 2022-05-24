Nearly 10 Pounds Of Pot Found In Haledon Pickup Stop: Bergen Driver, NY Passenger Arrested

A driver not wearing a seatbelt led to the discovery of nearly 10 pounds of pot and the arrests of two men -- one from Bergen County, the other from New York State -- Haledon police said.

Officers Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the 2008 Dodge Ram near the corner of Central Avenue and Ailsa avenues, Capt. George Guzman said.

The officers got conflicting statements from both men, who'd been acting suspiciously, Guzman said. They also smelled what they believed was PCP in the pickup, which didn't have an inspection sticker, he said.

A Passaic County sheriff's K9 was summoned and gave an indication of possible drugs, even though the dog "was not trained to detect marijuana," the captain said.

A search turned up nine pounds of marijuana in five large black vacuum-sealed bags and three more clear bags, he said.

Adults can legally possess up to six ounces of pot from an approved seller under New Jersey law. Any weight over that subjects you to criminal charges.

The driver, Matthew Krzysik, 30, of Oakland and his passenger, Andrew Fiero, 41, of Waverly, NY were charged with possession of pot with the intent to sell it. Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

