More Than 25,000 North Jersey Residents Without Power After Storm

Thousands of Sussex County residents woke up without power Tuesday following the start-of-the-month snow storm.

Widespread outages from the storm left approximately 24,000 Sussex County residents and 4,800 Warren County residents in the dark Tuesday morning, JCP&L's website said.

JCP&L estimates that power to the nearly 25,000 customers will be restored by 11:30 p.m.

More than 150 roads were impassable due to ice and tree damage, hampering restoration efforts, the company said.

"We have secured hundreds of additional utility personnel to assist in our restoration efforts," JCP&L said, "and we will work around the clock until every last customer has been restored."

JCP&L vowed to work around the clock until power was restored.

Nearly 12,000 Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative customers also didn't have power, according to its outage map.

"As far as status of the system goes, we have almost all of our members without power at the moment," SREC said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

"This is due mainly to the transmission lines being taken down by trees, this prevents us from energizing the substations.

"Once the power to the transmission lines is restored we will start the slow process of checking circuits to make sure nothing else fell on lines while the substations were de-energized."

Click here for a list of warming stations.

Customers took their concerns to Twitter.

