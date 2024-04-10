Days Of Heavy Rain With Coastal Flooding Coming To NJ, PA: Forecasters

Heavy rain is on the forecast for New Jersey and Pennsylvania for Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, and AccuWeather forecasters warn conditions could get bad rather quickly.

Wednesday, April 10 will be dry and partly sunny with a high near 60, with showers possible overnight. Thursday after 2 p.m. and at night are when showers and thunderstorms are more likely, according to the National Weather Service.

"Those with outdoor or travel plans may have to do more than dodge raindrops and flooding in the Midwest and Northeast," reads a report by AccuWeather. "Severe weather could ramp up quickly Thursday and potentially bring locally damaging and dangerous conditions."

The above forecast map by AccuWeather shows heavy rain is possible across the region. Gusty winds strong enough to knock down trees and cause power outages are also possible in Philadelphia and New Jersey, especially along the coastline.

Friday calls for a chance of rain and thunderstorms, but skies should clear up come Saturday, April 13 which will be partly sunny with highs near 60, and breezy.

