North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Michael Jackson's Iconic Crystal Moonwalk Socks Head To Franklin Lakes Auction Block

Cecilia Levine
A Franklin Lakes shop has set bidding on the socks that Michael Jackson wore the first time he did the moonwalk on stage at $100,000.
The crystal-studded socks that Michael Jackson wore the first time he ever performed the moonwalk on stage are heading to the auction block in Franklin Lakes.

The Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction shop set bidding for the socks at $100,000 beginning Nov. 13.

Shop owner Ed Cosinski received the iconic socks six weeks ago from longtime friend of the shop Frank DiLeo, a prolific top executive in the record business, he said.

The socks -- estimated between $1 million and $2 million -- are part of the 50-piece "Frank DiLeo Michael Jackson Collection."

Other collection items include the Moonwalk sign from the 1989 film "Moonwalker," DiLeo's costume from "Goodfella's" and more.

Michael Jackson wore the socks for his live, taped performance of "Billie Jean" at the historic Motown Special concert in California on March 25, 1983.

The auction item comes with a letter from DiLeo's wife, Linda DiLeo, stating that Michael Jackson wore the socks when he did his moonwalk at the Motown Special, and subsequently gave them to her husband during the Victory Tour.

They also come with an email from Jimmy Darren confirming their authenticity.

The letter from Frank DiLeo

"In very good, stage worn condition, the socks also come with a Gotta Have Rock & Roll™ Certificate of Authenticity," the website says.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll sells one-of-a-kind rock and roll and pop culture items specializing in music, particularly Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Madonna and more.

