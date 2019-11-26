Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Lawsuit Says E. Orange Woman Target Of Racist Tirade Caught On Video: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A woman checking into a New York hotel attacked a receptionist from East Orange and used racist language, according to a lawsuit
A woman checking into a New York hotel attacked a receptionist from East Orange and used racist language, according to a lawsuit Photo Credit: Screen grab

An East Orange woman who was working as a hotel receptionist in New York has filed a lawsuit after an irate guest shouted racial epithets at her during an altercation last year, The New York Post reported.

Linda Shell, 36, provided the paper with video of the encounter on April 6, 2018, when a guest at the City Club Hotel, Michelle Rajacic, asked for a room key. Shell said when she asked for identification before turning over the key, Rajacic launched into a verbal attack, referring to Shell with the n-word and calling her a "skank" and a "ghetto a..".

Rajajic also allegedly spat on Shell and then struck Shell with her cell phone with enough force to break it when Shell told her she had to leave. Rajajic was arrested and found guilty of assault, according to Shell's suit.

The suit also claims that the hotel offered Rajajic a room for free once she was released from jail, prompting Shell to quit.

“I told them I could no longer work there, because my safety is no longer important to them,” Shell told the Post.

A manager at the hotel declined to comment, the Post also reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.