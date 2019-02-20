LAWSUIT: Becton High School's First Female Sup't Alleging Gender Discrimination

Henry P. Becton Regional High School's first female superintendent who last summer was placed on administrative leave has filed a gender discrimination suit against the district, the school board and its president.

Louise Clarke -- who was quietly placed on administrative leave last October -- says that she was verbally abused and harassed for being a woman in the high-level role, NorthJersey.com reports .

The suit -- in Superior Court earlier this month -- claims that district Business Administrator Nicholas Annitti of asking her if she was having sex with another employee. It also says an administrator referred to Clarke as "that [expletive] woman in the back."

In early August 2018, the Carlstadt-East Rutherford Board of Education voted not to renew Clarke's contract, which expired June 30, 2019, meeting minutes show.

Acting Superintendent Dario Sforza said the board will begin searching for a permanent replacement in the spring.

Sforza was not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Thursday afternoon.

Clarke worked as a Spanish teacher at the high school for nearly 35 years before coming its first female superintendent in 2014.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.