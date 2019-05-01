Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN IT? Hackensack Police Search For Hit-Run SUV That Struck Wanted Offender, 17
News

Lakeland HS Student Hides Jewish Heritage After Finding Swastika On Her Chair, Desk

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque.
Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Lakeland High School sophomore says she feels hiding her Jewish heritage from her classmates after finding swastikas drawn on her desk and overhearing anti-Semitic jokes.

The 15-year-old, who asked to remain anonymous in a NorthJersey.com report, says things escalated after overhearing classmates making Holocaust jokes a few months ago.

Then, she found someone had drawn a swastika on the back of her biology chair, and inside of a Star of David on her desk, the report says.

Superintendent Hugh Beattie said the drawing on the desk was old but the student's mother said it was new.

District officials denied discriminatory culture at the school, saying the actions were handled quickly, NorthJersey.com reports.

The teen says she stopped wearing her Star of David necklaces in fear.

Her mom says speaking to the students behind the anti-Semitic acts was not enough and hopes that the school will hold an assembly to address the situation.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.