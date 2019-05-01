Lakeland HS Student Hides Jewish Heritage After Finding Swastika On Her Chair, Desk

A Lakeland High School sophomore says she feels hiding her Jewish heritage from her classmates after finding swastikas drawn on her desk and overhearing anti-Semitic jokes.

The 15-year-old, who asked to remain anonymous in a NorthJersey.com report, says things escalated after overhearing classmates making Holocaust jokes a few months ago.

Then, she found someone had drawn a swastika on the back of her biology chair, and inside of a Star of David on her desk, the report says.

Superintendent Hugh Beattie said the drawing on the desk was old but the student's mother said it was new.

District officials denied discriminatory culture at the school, saying the actions were handled quickly, NorthJersey.com reports.

The teen says she stopped wearing her Star of David necklaces in fear.

Her mom says speaking to the students behind the anti-Semitic acts was not enough and hopes that the school will hold an assembly to address the situation.

