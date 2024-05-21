BMW Driver Zoomed Through Newark, Filmed Himself Provoking Cops For Clout, Police Say

On Thursday, April 11 at 1:16 a.m., police were patrolling Broad Street and Market Street when they observed a black BMW that traveled around their vehicle at a high rate of speed with no license plates, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The driver, Antonio Ginestri, made a turn from Market Street onto Broad Street, although ‘No Turns’ signs are posted at the intersection, Fragé said . Police initiated a motor vehicle stop, but Ginestri disregarded their attempts and continued eluding police at a high rate of speed, Fragé said.

Police found several videos of Ginestri committing traffic violations throughout the tri-state area and attempting to provoke police, including video of his Newark joyride, Fragé said.

Working with the NYPD Auto Crimes Manhattan Unit, police located Ginestri and charged him with eluding, Fragé said.

