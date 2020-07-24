Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Boy, 3, Who Stops Breathing At YMCA Revived By Wyckoff Police
News

Jersey Mike's Subs Opens New Location In Clifton

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jersey Mike's is opening in Clifton.
Jersey Mike's is opening in Clifton. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike's Facebook

Jersey Mike’s is opening a Clifton store next week.

The Route 3 shop will open on Wednesday, July 29.

While the sub shop’s dining room remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, takeout/pickup orders can be placed online or via the store’s app. 

Delivery will also be available in many areas via third-party services.

Though the store won’t officially open until July 29, John Helm and Matt Catania — the owners of the franchise — are holding off on scheduling a grand opening until day-to-day operations are normal.

Meanwhile, employees are complying with all COVID-19 guidelines.

“The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams,” officials said.

Jersey Mike's, at 850 Route 3 West, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.