Jersey Mike's Subs Opens New Location In Clifton

Jersey Mike’s is opening a Clifton store next week.

The Route 3 shop will open on Wednesday, July 29.

While the sub shop’s dining room remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, takeout/pickup orders can be placed online or via the store’s app.

Delivery will also be available in many areas via third-party services.

Though the store won’t officially open until July 29, John Helm and Matt Catania — the owners of the franchise — are holding off on scheduling a grand opening until day-to-day operations are normal.

Meanwhile, employees are complying with all COVID-19 guidelines.

“The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams,” officials said.

Jersey Mike's, at 850 Route 3 West, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

