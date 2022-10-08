Contact Us
'I'm Sorry': Apologetic Robber Holds Up Wyckoff Gas Station

Jerry DeMarco
Lukoil Station, 671 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff
Lukoil Station, 671 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A young robber apologized on his way out the door after holding up a Wyckoff gas station early Wednesday.

The robber -- believed to be in his late teens or early 20s -- entered the Mini Mart at the Lukoil station on Wyckoff Avenue wearing a COVID mask shortly before 6:30 a.m., a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

He didn't show a weapon but gestured as if he might, then made off with somewhere between $60 and $80 dollars, the source said.

"I'm sorry," he told an attendant before fleeing in a red sedan that was believed to be a 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

ANYONE who might have seen something unusual at the station or has information that could help detectives identify the vehicle and/or robber is asked to call Wyckoff police: (201) 891-2121.

