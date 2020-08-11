'He Made Us Better': Bloomingdale Mourns Loss Of Mayor Jon Dunleavy

Patient. Funny. Devoted to his residents.

This is how Bloomingdale Mayor Jon Dunleavy was being remembered Sunday morning, the day after his death was announced by the borough on Facebook. It was not clear how Dunleavy died.

He and his wife, Janet, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Nov. 3. Dunleavy is also survived by his four children, Katie, Ryan, Emily and Sean.

Dunleavy has served as Bloomingdale's mayor since 2011, and previously served as a councilman, ROSE Fund Chairman, Recreation President and Bloomingdale Youth Organization President, Certified Rutgers Safety Clinician and Cub Scout leader.

Dunleavy "saw opportunities where others saw roadblocks," the borough's Facebook post said.

Among his accomplishments, Dunleavy got funding from FEMA to rebuild the borough's Sloan Park, received grants to install the walking path by the Walter T. Bergen School, made improvements to the Delazier Field and more.

"Each and every resident was his priority and he happily made himself available to them, answering tough questions in council meetings and giving out his private phone number on the town's Facebook page to anyone who needed help or had a question," the post said.

"He was smart, thoughtful and patient in explaining often complex issues. He was funny, seemingly unable to resist an opening to make a joke, his smile and laugh contagious."

During his first year as mayor, Dunleavy was selected as an executive board member of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, and remained active with the organization until his death.

Condolences from residents poured in.

"He was the kindest man and truly cared about our town and little lake community," one said.

"Jon was a kind, caring man who gave so much of himself to Bloomingdale," another added. "We are all a better community because of him."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.