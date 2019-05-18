FBI, Hanover Police Bust 6 For Prostitution In Undercover Hotel Sting

Four women and two men were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting by federal agents and state police at a Hanover hotel.

Thursday's operation targeted possible human and sex trafficking, and the exploitation of juveniles, Hanover police said in a news release.

The four women charged with prostitution were:

Deja Berkelmann, 31 of Paterson

Erica Parenti, 35 year of Easton P.A.

Katherine Torres, 25 of Paterson

Carolina Mittman, 34 of Townsend D.E.

Berkelmann and Torres also face drug charges.

Rahj Majid, 22 of Ozone Park, N.Y., and Gerrod Martin, 27 of East Orange, were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, police said.

Martin was also charged possession of burglary tools for having a card skimmer on him. He was taken to the Morris County Jail, the other individuals were released pending court dates.

Police did not say which hotel the operation took place.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.