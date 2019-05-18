Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

FBI, Hanover Police Bust 6 For Prostitution In Undercover Hotel Sting

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Hanover police
Hanover police Photo Credit: Hanover PD

Four women and two men were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting by federal agents and state police at a Hanover hotel.

Thursday's operation targeted possible human and sex trafficking, and the exploitation of juveniles, Hanover police said in a news release.

The four women charged with prostitution were:

  • Deja Berkelmann, 31 of Paterson
  • Erica Parenti, 35 year of Easton P.A.
  • Katherine Torres, 25 of Paterson
  • Carolina Mittman, 34 of Townsend D.E.
Berkelmann and Torres also face drug charges.

Rahj Majid, 22 of Ozone Park, N.Y., and Gerrod Martin, 27 of East Orange, were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, police said.

Martin was also charged possession of burglary tools for having a card skimmer on him. He was taken to the Morris County Jail, the other individuals were released pending court dates.

Police did not say which hotel the operation took place.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.