Elizabeth Team One Game Away From Little League World Series

The excitement is building in Elizabeth, where residents are rooting for some young local ballplayers who are on the verge of competing in youth baseball's premiere championship.

The Elmora Youth League team, the Troopers, defeated Northwest Washington 5-0 Friday night in an elimination game played in Bristol, Ct. With the win, Elmora now advances to the regional final against a team from Haverstraw, N.Y. That game is scheduled for Saturday night.

The winner of that game earns a berth in the Little League World Series, which is scheduled to begin Thursday in Williamsport, Pa., and continues through Aug, 25.

Competing will be eight U.S. regional winners and eight international teams. The players in the famed tournament are between 9 and 12 years old.

ESPN will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 p.m.

