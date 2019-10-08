Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Elizabeth Team One Game Away From Little League World Series

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The Elmora Youth Little League team is on the cusp of heading to the World Series in WIlliamsport
The Elmora Youth Little League team is on the cusp of heading to the World Series in WIlliamsport Photo Credit: Elmora Youth/Facebook

The excitement is building in Elizabeth, where residents are rooting for some young local ballplayers who are on the verge of competing in youth baseball's premiere championship.

The Elmora Youth League team, the Troopers,  defeated Northwest Washington 5-0 Friday night in an elimination game played in Bristol, Ct. With the win, Elmora now advances to the regional final against a team from Haverstraw, N.Y. That game is scheduled for Saturday night.

The winner of that game earns a berth in the Little League World Series, which is scheduled to begin Thursday in Williamsport, Pa., and continues through Aug, 25.

Competing will be eight U.S. regional winners and eight international teams. The players in the famed tournament are between 9 and 12 years old.

ESPN will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.