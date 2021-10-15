Contact Us
Driver Critically Injured In Crash With Commuter Bus At Wood-Ridge/South Hackensack Border

Jerry DeMarco
A driver was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a commuter bus at the border of Wood-Ridge and South Hackensack.

The driver apparently lost control of her 2010 Honda Accord, which hit another vehicle and then the NJ Transit bus No. 160 at Saddle River Avenue and South Main Street -- outside the Blush nightclub and across from St. Michael's Cemetery -- shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

The Wallington Emergency Squad took her to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The bus driver wasn't injured, responders said.

