COVID-19 Outbreak Linked To Parties Halts Rutgers Football Workouts

Rutgers' football program has halted workouts less than two weeks before training camp due to a COVID-19 outbreak among athletes.

Fifteen players tested positive for the virus following series of on-campus parties, state health officials said.

"We have had several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19,” NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

"Even smaller gatherings can lead to cases."

Four other Big Ten teams --Ohio State, Michigan State, Maryland and Indiana – have also suspended summer workouts.

“We have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials, to determine next steps,” a university statement read.

The Rutgers outbreak was among 125 new cases linked to recent parties "that could have been stopped," Persichilli said.

