COVID-19 Antibody Tests Available In Passaic County

Passaic Urgent Care Center will now offer on-site COVID-19 antibody tests in addition to its standard virus testing, officials said.

Operated by MedRite urgent care provider, the facility, located at 154 Main Ave., will be open for both walk-in and pre-registered appointments Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The COVID-19 antibody test is designed to determine whether or not a patient has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has developed disease antibodies. This serology test is for patients who “do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or are not currently sick with the virus, but who may have been exposed or had symptoms in the past,” officials said.

First responders and healthcare workers will be given first priority for appointments, which often last less than 15 minutes depending on the number of patients, officials said.

The antibody testing is free of charge, and patients with insurance will not be charged a copay for treatment.

Test results are available within two days, and anybody getting tested is asked to bring a government-issued identification or green card, officials said.

“Offering antibody testing is the next step in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MedRite Medical Director Michael Platzman. “The entire MedRite team is committed to the long-term health and wellbeing of the community, and we are proud to provide our resources and expert assistance during this time of crisis.”

To learn more information and/or register for an appointment, click here.

