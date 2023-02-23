Convertible Coupe Slams Into Utility Pole In Fair Lawn

A canary yellow BMW convertible with an Air Jordan logo slammed into a utility pole in Fair Lawn, sending a senior female passenger to the hospital.

She and her son told police they'd been sideswiped by another car on narrow River Road, across from Joel Tanis & Son Concrete, in Fair Lawn shortly after 1 p.m.

The woman sustained a wrist injury and was taken to a local hospital by a Bergen County Office of Emergency Management ambulance, police said.

The heavily damaged coupe was removed by Mervs Towing of Paterson.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad cleaned up a fluid spill.

Fair Lawn police are investigating the crash's cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

