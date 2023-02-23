Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Admitted Hit Man From Philly Gets 20 Years In Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Of NJ Politico
News

Convertible Coupe Slams Into Utility Pole In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The yellow BMW convertible slammed into a utility pole on River Road in Fair Lawn on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The yellow BMW convertible slammed into a utility pole on River Road in Fair Lawn on Thursday, Feb. 23. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A canary yellow BMW convertible with an Air Jordan logo slammed into a utility pole in Fair Lawn, sending a senior female passenger to the hospital.

She and her son told police they'd been sideswiped by another car on narrow River Road, across from Joel Tanis & Son Concrete, in Fair Lawn shortly after 1 p.m.

The woman sustained a wrist injury and was taken to a local hospital by a Bergen County Office of Emergency Management ambulance, police said.

The heavily damaged coupe was removed by Mervs Towing of Paterson.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad cleaned up a fluid spill.

Fair Lawn police are investigating the crash's cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.