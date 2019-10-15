Contact Us
Company Wants To Try Out Flying Car In Jersey City: Report

Paul Milo
Google founder Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk company unveiled its fully electric personal aircraft: the Kitty Hawk Flyer, in 2018. The company is seeking permission to test out the craft in New Jersey.
Google founder Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk company unveiled its fully electric personal aircraft: the Kitty Hawk Flyer, in 2018. The company is seeking permission to test out the craft in New Jersey. Video Credit: Fortune Magazine

Ferries, tunnels, a bridge, helicopters, kayaks, jet skis, swimming, walking ( when it's been cold enough ) -- all have been used to cross the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

And now a California startup wants to add a retro-futurist option to the commuter menu: flying cars.

Jersey Digs reports that Kitty Hawk Corp. has sought permission to erect a test hangar and a dock somewhere along Hudson Street in Jersey City for its Flyer, a small fan-driven craft that zips along at a height of about 10 feet.

The company submitted an application with the state Department of Environmental Protection in August and told Jersey Digs that Jersey City is one of a number of locations the company is considering for its roll out. Kitty Hawk is funded by Larry Page, who co-founded Google.

The company says the Flyer, a one-seater with two outrigger-style extensions on either side that serve as mounts for 10 electric-powered fans -- can fly up to 20 mph.

In an earlier interview the company's CEO said the Flyer could travel from Jersey City to Times Square in just a few minutes at an energy cost of just 10 cents.

"It would be transformational to almost every person I know," the CEO, Sebastian Thrun, said.

