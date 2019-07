Greenwood Lake is New Jersey’s fourth to contain a harmful algae bloom this summer.

Swimming, wading and water sports are banned in the Passaic and Orange County lake, local officials said.

Skin and stomach problems could develop for those who come in contact with the water.

Fish caught in the lake should not be eaten.

Lake Hopatcong was closed due to a HAB in June. It remains closed.

