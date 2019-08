The person killed when she was struck by a light rail train in Weehawken Monday night is a 35-year-old Clifton woman, NJ Transit said.

Saskia Guerrero was struck by the Hudson-Bergen line train around 11 p.m. near Port Imperial Boulevard. The Hoboken train had about 70 people aboard.

Family have started a GoFundMe campaign on her behalf to help with expenses.

The incident remains under investigation.

