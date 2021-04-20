Central Jersey Prosecutor Investigates Arrest Of Teen Bicyclist After ACLU Complaint

The Middlesex County Prosector is investigating the alleged arrest of teenager in Perth Amboy for riding "an unregistered bicycle," authorities said.

In a Twitter post by Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, Sinha questioned the local arrest of a teenager for an alleged bicycle violation.

Sinha wrote: "This is Perth Amboy, NJ. Are the police really arresting kids over bike registrations? Does it really require this many officers to address whatever situation this is? Police CANNOT continue to be our response to EVERYTHING."

The executive director of the ACLU questioned the arrest of a teenager. Twitter #AmolSinha

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said on Tuesday that she has reviewed the ACLU director's Twitter post that shows a teenager in the City of Perth Amboy recently being taken into custody.

On the video posted here by the ACLU director late Monday, at least six patrol cars are shown at the scene.

"The facts and circumstances of this incident are being reviewed by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon and other law enforcement officials from the City of Perth Amboy," Ciccone said.

"Every juvenile being taken into custody by law enforcement in Middlesex County is of the utmost concern to Prosecutor Ciccone and this young person is no different. What occurred before, during and after the incident depicted is under review," Ciccone said in a statement.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.