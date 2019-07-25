Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Hackensack Man Bashes Car With Sledgehammer, Flees, Nabbed In Ridgefield Park
News

Cashless Tolls Coming To GWB, Lincoln & Holland Tunnels In 2021

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Cashless tolling systems are coming to New York and New Jersey crossings.
Cashless tolling systems are coming to New York and New Jersey crossings. Photo Credit: 2thecore

Getting across the Hudson River is about to get even EZ-er.

The Port Authority is set to approve contracts for the construction of cashless tolling equipment at the George Washington Bridge, and Lincoln and Holland tunnels, ABC reports.

The new system will likely be up and running in 2021.

The tunnels have $60 million budgeted for each with $89 million for the George Washington Bridge.

Eighty-eight percent of drivers already use an EZ Pass to pay tolls, Port Authority said.

Port Authority introduced cashless tolling to the Bayonne Bridge in 2017, and to Outerbridge Crossing this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.