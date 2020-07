The 2020 State Fair Meadowlands has been cancelled.

New Jersey's largest, annual fair had initially been set to run July 23 through Aug. 9 at MetLife Stadium.

But according to a Facebook, state officials denied this year's plans.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy set a 500-person limit on all outdoor events, ordering all guests stay six feet apart.

