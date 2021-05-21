Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fugitive Wanted For Punching, Pistol-Whipping Woman Surrenders To Elmwood Park Police
News

BEWARE: Weather Service Warns Against Rip-Tide Swimming As Temperatures Rise

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Body camera footage of children being rescued from the ocean in Atlantic City.
Body camera footage of children being rescued from the ocean in Atlantic City. Photo Credit: Atlantic City PD

The National Weather Service is warning that there is a "high risk" of rip tide currents this weekend at New Jersey and Delaware beaches, just as temperatures are expected to climb up into the 90s.

An offshore storm is expected to cause swells, making swimming potentially dangerous, according to forecasts.

“Remember, the ocean water temperature is only around 60 degrees and many beaches are not yet staffed with lifeguards,” the NWS’s Mount Holly station said on Twitter. 

Earlier this week, Atlantic City police and Good Samaritans rescued nearly a dozen young swimmers in separate incidents, after they got stranded in rough waters off the Jersey Shore, as reported here. .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.