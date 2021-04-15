Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergen Sheriff’s Officer Charged With Forgery, Suspended Without Pay

Jerry DeMarco
Peter Servidio
Peter Servidio Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Bergen County sheriff’s officer was suspended without pay after authorities charged him with forging a required personnel document.

Peter Servidio, 41, of Paramus submitted the forged document when staff sought to verify information that he’d provided to Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s Office of Professional Standards, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

The prosecutor didn't specify what type of document Servidio submitted, although a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Daily Voice that it was part of a follow-up to a random fitness-for-duty review.

Cureton suspended Servidio without pay after he was arrested on a fourth-degree forgery charge following an investigation by prosecutor’s detectives, Musella said.

The officer was was released pending an April 28 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

