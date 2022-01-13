Bergen County Yeshiva Principal Resigns Following Sex Assault Allegations

The principal of a Bergen County Jewish day school has resigned over allegations that he sexually assaulted a camper more than 30 years ago, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

Rabbi Shlomo Adelman was placed on leave as principal of Torah Academy of Bergen County (TABC) in Teaneck last September following the filing of a lawsuit accusing him of molesting a camper at a camp in upstate New York in 1990, the outlet says.

He returned to his position as principal in October, but made the announcement of his resignation Wednesday morning in an email released through the school board, JTA says.

Asher Lovy, who advocates for victims of sexual abuse in the Orthodox community, shared a screenshot of the email on Facebook.

Adelman, who denied the allegations in the suit, said in the letter that TABC deserved a leader who could devote their full attention to the school.

Before being appointed TABC principal in 2020, he was head of a Jewish school on Long Island and previously in Texas.

