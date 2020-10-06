'Beacon Of Hope': Starving Dog Wandering Streets Of Paterson Finds Forever Home

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (RBARI) and Jersey Pits rescue are celebrating the recovery and rescue of Reese -- a neglected and emaciated pitbull they say inspired a movement.

Reese was found wandering the streets of Paterson “completely helpless” on a frigid December night, RBARI Executive Director Megan Brinster said. Weighing just 17 pounds, the pup was emaciated and on the verge of death.

After making a full recovery at the shelter, Reese is enjoying life in her new forever home. From rides in the car and walks in the park to playing with puzzles and relaxing with a peanut butter-filled Kong, Reese’s hobbies know no bounds.

Reese is also a great defender of her new home, regularly watching the house and alerting her owners when mail or packages arrive.

Next on the horizon for Reese is formal training and possible work at the VA hospital.

“She'll continue to touch so many with her story,” her owners said.

Above all, Brinster describes Reese and her story of redemption as a “beacon of hope.”

“Reese inspired all of us with her bravery, her resilience, and her ability to love despite what she endured,” Brinster said in a release. “She is a beacon of hope, reminding us all that we are at our very best when we come together to make a difference. Thank you for your unwavering support of Reese. We speak for everyone as we wish Reese, our hero, the happily ever after she deserves with her new family.”

RBARI is considered to be the leading no-kill animal shelter in Northern New Jersey. For more information, visit the website.

