Alabama Driver Jailed After Franklin Lakes Police Find Loaded Rifles, Handgun In Stop

An Alabama driver was jailed after Franklin Lakes police said they found three guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The hunting rifles and .22-caliber handgun were “loaded and improperly stored in the vehicle” when Terry Nolan Bagwell, 59, of Cullman, AL was stopped Tuesday afternoon on Dakota Trail, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Bagwell is a also a “certain person not to have a firearm” under New Jersey law for a previous, unspecified offense, according to Bergen County Jail records.

He remained held there Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

