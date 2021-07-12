$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A third-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket was sold in Somerset County.

The ticket from the Dec. 6 drawing is good for $50,000.

It was purchased at Kings Food Market #3611 at 450 Route 206 North and Hill Drive in Bedminster

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 03, 21, 38, 50, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 06. The Power Play was 3X.

Many other New Jersey players took home an estimated $119,410 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $291,000,000 for the Dec. 8, drawing.

Double Play Results:

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Dec. 6, drawing were: 08, 15, 27, 55, and 66. The Red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.