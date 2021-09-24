3-Year-Old NJ Girl Mauled In Near-Fatal Dog Attack

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey couple whose 3-year-old daughter was nearly mauled to death in a vicious dog attack.

Evie, the granddaughter of retired Madison Police Lt. Al Troionello’s fiancee, was attacked by the animal while at a friend’s home after the family had recently relocated to the area from Florida, according to a GoFundMe launched by a relative.

Evie suffered severe facial injuries and was airlifted twice — once to Morristown Medical Center and again to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the fundraiser says.

“She is extremely lucky to be alive but did suffer serious injuries, her lung has collapsed, and she has multiple lacerations to her face, loss of her nose and her ear,” reads the fundraiser.

“This will require extensive plastic surgery for facial reconstruction, amongst many other medical procedures.”

Kali and Eric, Evie’s parents, were also hurt while attempting to stop the attack and required medical attention as well.

Nearly $25,000 had been donated to the cause in just three days, putting the family more than halfway toward the GoFundMe’s $40,000 goal.

“We are unsure how long Evie will be in Philadelphia although we are being told it will be a while,” reads the fundraiser.

“This is such a tragic incident we are trying to help them as much as possible so they don’t have to worry too much financially and can just focus on their baby girl’s recovery.”

Meanwhile, Madison PBA shared its condolences on Facebook:

MADISON COMMUNITY: Lieutenant Al Troionello (ret.) fiance’s 3 year old granddaughter was mauled by a vicious dog. The... Posted by Madison NJ PBA 92 on Thursday, September 23, 2021

“Anything you can give is very much appreciated, even if you can not afford to give anything please just share,” the fundraiser says. “God bless you all.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Baby Evie Medical Bills and Recovery Fund’ on GoFundMe.

