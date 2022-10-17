250 Fentanyl Pills, Loaded Gun Found In Disabled Pickup Near Notorious Route 287/17 Flyover

An out-of-state driver whose pickup truck ran out of gas on a notorious stretch of highway at the New Jersey/New York border in Mahwah was carrying 250 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun, authorities said.

Officer Michael Silano immediately picked up on inconsistencies in the driver’s story after finding the disabled 2013 Fort F150 on the shoulder near the Routes 287 and 17 flyover at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Silano requested a Bergen County sheriff’s K9 who indicated the presence of drugs in the truck, the captain said.

Mahwah Police Officer Joseph Simeone, Lt. Keith Iorio and Sgt. Richard Albro also joined Silano at the scene.

A search turned up the potentially fatal pills and a .40-caliber Glock handgun with a 24-round magazine, he said.

Destin Foster, 37, of Ellenwood, GA, was charged with drug and weapons offenses, as well as with possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

