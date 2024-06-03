SEE Anything? Pedestrian, 28, Critically Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Guttenberg

The victim remained stable at Jersey City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash at the corner of Park Avenue and 70th Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday.

The prosecutor didn't share any type of description or direction of travel of the vehicle.

She did ask that anyone who does contact her office at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Tip.

All information will be kept confidential, the prosecutor said.

