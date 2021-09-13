2 Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In NJ

A pair of winning Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in New Jersey.

One ticket won a third-tier Powerball prize while the other won a third-tier Double Play prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from the Sept. 11 drawing were 20, 31, 38, 40, and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 21. The Power Play was 2X.

The ticket was purchased from Spirits Unlimited, 2 Route 37 West in Toms River.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $416 million for the Monday, Sept. 13, drawing.

One Double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier Double Play prize.

That ticket was sold at Hilltop Cards & Gifts, 1530 C Oaktree Road, in Iselin.

The Double Play drawing results for the Sept. 11 drawing were 07, 39, 54, 64, and 67. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 11.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets.

