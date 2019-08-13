Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
2 Denville Spa Workers Busted For Prostitution

Cecilia Levine
June Spa on Route 10 in Denville.
June Spa on Route 10 in Denville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Denville spa had its business permit suspended after a pair of employees were charged with prostitution, authorities said.

Julie Pak, 59, and Jizi Jin, 56, of June Spa were "engaging in prostitution" at the Route 10 business, Capt. Jeffrey Tucker said.

June Spa is not affiliated with TG Nail & Spa located next door.

Asian Island on Bloomfield Avenue had its permit revoked last June , having been a "chronic violator" of a township ordinance adopted in 2017 regulating massage, bodywork and somatic therapy facilities.

An investigation into June Spa is under way, the Daily Record said.

