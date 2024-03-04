NEW Details: Hiker Who Went Missing In NJ State Park Found In Rockland (Update)

Carol Fumiko Heimbach was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern after she was located in Sloatsburg around 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, said Caryn Shinske, the senior press officer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Heimback, who reportedly works as a guide at the Laurelwood Arboretum in Wayne, reportedly went on a hike near Skylands Manor sometime Sunday afternoon. Her family reported her missing that evening, Shinske said.

The park was temporarily closed on Monday as New Jersey State Park Police combed the area on the ground and in the air. They continued to add resources -- quads, dirt bikes and canines, among them.

Shinske didn't say who found Heimbach or under what circumstances.

She did say that state park police "spearheaded the search effort" and were assisted by:

New Jersey State Police;

Ringwood (NJ) police;

New Jersey Search and Rescue;

the Passaic County Sheriff's Department;

the New Jersey Department of Corrections;

Catskill Mountain Search and Rescue;

Community Search and Rescue;

Specialty K9 Search and Rescue;

the Mid Atlantic Regional Search and Rescue;

Search and Rescue Team Warren County;

Ramapo (NJ) police.

