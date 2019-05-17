Contact Us
Young Mom From Belleville Needs Help After Stroke Leaves Her Partly Blind

Paul Milo
Delilah Crespo, mother of a two-year-old son, is unable to work due to a stroke.
Delilah Crespo, mother of a two-year-old son, is unable to work due to a stroke. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Friends and family of a 27-year-old Belleville mother are raising funds on her behalf after she suffered a stroke that left her unable to work and pay for medical treatment.

Delilah Crespo is now blind in one eye, has lost use of one leg and has speech problems. Unable to work and not eligible for disability having just recently started a job, Crespo can't afford physical therapy her doctors say is necessary for her recovery.

"No one knows the full effect that this stroke will have on her. So we need to act fast to get her the help she needs," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote of Crespo, who is mother to a two-year-old son, Damian Jr.

For more information or to donate, click here.

