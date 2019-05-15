Contact Us
Montclair Residents Raising Funds For Memorial To 7-Year-Old Ballplayer

Paul Milo
The Montclair community is banding together to create a memorial to an avid young baseball player, Terry Demming. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to honor the memory of an avid Montclair baseball player who drowned in a swimming pool over the summer.

Terry Demming, 7, played baseball for the Montclair Bulldogs and was known for a "high-spirited love of sports and the outdoors," the fundraiser's organizer said.

To honor the memory of the young athlete, the GoFundMe campaign is raising money to install a bench near the Glenfield Park diamond to "give family, friends, and all visitors a spot to connect in a place where he experienced great joy - fitting for an exuberant boy" who easily made friends, organizers said.

To donate or for more information, click here.

