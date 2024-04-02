Cousin Charged With Murder Of Man In Paterson Basement Fight

Darwin Estrada-Cruz was seized after police called to the neighborhood at Straight Street and 16th Avenue found the body of Jose Estrada-Cruz, 31, shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, April 1.

He was charged with first-degree murder, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

Estrada-Cruz remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance Tuesday afternoon, at which a hearing on his detention is expected to be scheduled.

