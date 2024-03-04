Missing: Search Continues For Woman, 60, In Ringwood State Park

Authorities haven't identified the woman other than to call her Carol.

She reportedly went on a hike near Skylands Manor sometime Sunday afternoon, March 3.

The park remained closed on Monday as State Park police combed the area on the ground and in the air. They continued to add resources -- quads, dirt bikes and canines, among them.

ANYONE who might have seen her or knows where to find her is asked to call Ringwood police: (973) 962-7017.

