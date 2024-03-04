Overcast 53°

Missing: Search Continues For Woman, 60, In Ringwood State Park

The search for a missing 60-year-old woman in Ringwood State Park continued on Monday.

ANYONE who might have seen "Carol" or knows where to find her is asked to call Ringwood police: (973) 962-7017.

Photo Credit: Shari Sullivan Brooks / INSET: Ringwood PD
Jerry DeMarco
Authorities haven't identified the woman other than to call her Carol.

She reportedly went on a hike near Skylands Manor sometime Sunday afternoon, March 3.

The park remained closed on Monday as State Park police combed the area on the ground and in the air. They continued to add resources -- quads, dirt bikes and canines, among them.

